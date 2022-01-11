JUI-F discusses strategy for DI Khan mayor slot

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held an emergency meeting to discuss the preparation and arrangements for the polling of the city mayor slot at Mufti Mahmood Markaz here on Monday.
JUIF parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rahman presided over the meeting. The participants discussed various matters pertaining to the preparation and strategy for the LG election on the slot of tehsil chairman in Dera Ismail Khan to be held on February 13.
KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and United Nations Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for...
PESHAWAR: The rising number of drug addicts, including women, in the provincial capital as well as the rest of the...
LAHORE: Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar termed Narendra Modi as the murderer of peace and humanity and said that Modi,...
MARDAN: A man turned out to be the killer of his own brother during investigations into a murder case here on Monday.A...
PESHAWAR: KP Chief Secretary Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday asked officials of various departments to solve problems...
MANSEHRA: The Supreme Court of Pakistan has initiated contempt of court proceedings against different public sector...
Comments