JUI-F discusses strategy for DI Khan mayor slot

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) held an emergency meeting to discuss the preparation and arrangements for the polling of the city mayor slot at Mufti Mahmood Markaz here on Monday.

JUIF parliamentary leader in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Maulana Lutfur Rahman presided over the meeting. The participants discussed various matters pertaining to the preparation and strategy for the LG election on the slot of tehsil chairman in Dera Ismail Khan to be held on February 13.