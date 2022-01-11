Fertilisers seized in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Agriculture Department, with the assistance of the district administration, seized 67,600 bags of fertilisers from a godown in Budni area here on Monday.

The officials raided the godowns in Budni in Peshawar and seized 63,000 diammonium phosphate (DAP) bags and 1300 urea bags, which had been stored for creating artificial shortage of the commodity in the market.

Police registered a first information report against the accused and raids had been started for their arrest. The official said that fertilisers had been seized and legal action initiated against the accused.The district administration directed officials to inspect all godowns in their respective areas and take action against hoarders and profiteers.