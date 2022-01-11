Cop martyred, two injured in Haripur robbery

HARIPUR: A police constable was martyred while two others including a utility store salesman were injured when two robbers opened fire at them in the limits of Sera-e-Saleh Police Station here Monday evening.

The robbers, however, managed to escape, leaving behind a motorcycle, police said. Although newly appointed District Police Officer Kashif Aftab Abbasi was not available for immediate comments, the police sources quoted Tanvir Ahmed, salesman of Utility Stores Corporation outlet in Ali Khan village as saying that he was busy in the routine sale when two armed robbers wearing masks entered the outlet and held him and a customer at gunpoint.

The robbers collected cash and shot and injured Tanvir and a customer identified as Noor Hussain, an Afghan refugee. When Tanvir informed his seniors and the police, two cops of the riders squad, Umair Khan and Bilal, tried to intercept the robbers, but the latter opened fire, injuring Umair critically. The injured was removed to Trauma Centre wherefrom he was referred to Ayub Teaching Hospital Abbottabad but he succumbed to bullet wounds.