Teachers to boycott classes in Islamabad from today

Islamabad: The Federal Government Education Joint Action Committee (FGEJAC) on Sunday decided to go ahead with its decision of boycotting the classes at educational institutions from Monday (January 10).

The FGEJAC held an emergency meeting on Sunday to decide a future action plan in view of the government's disappointing response to their demands. The educational institutions of Islamabad are scheduled to open after winter vacations on Monday. However, only the staff members would turn up but would not take classes.

The FGEJAC which met with its Chairman Fazal e Moula in the chair asked parents not to send their children to schools and colleges due to a boycott of classes starting on Monday (today).

The action committee reiterated that the employees of the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) would continue boycott of classes and any kind of official duty till the government withdraws controversial clauses of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Local Government Ordinance, 2021 which placed FDE under the Islamabad Mayor.

The FGEJAC and the government-held two rounds of talks on Friday last which ended without any result. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on CDA Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan who was part of the Government Committee in talks, however, said that the government would take back its decision.