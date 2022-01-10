JI for resignation of PM, Punjab CM over Murree incident

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami has termed Prime Minister Imran Khan and Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar national criminals in Murree tourists’ deaths and demanded their resignation over failure in discharging their basic duty of protecting lives of citizens.

JI naib ameer and former parliamentary leader Liaquat Baloch said the direct liability of the tourists’ deaths rests upon the worst governance of federal and Punjab governments which should be charged as killers of tourists.

Addressing workers convention Sunday, he said the Murree tragedy exposed the failure of federal and provincial governments, local administration and disaster management agencies since at least they could have prevented the extra tourists from entering the hill station beyond its capacity after themselves issuing the warning of heavy snowfall. He demanded a high level judicial inquiry into the incident, saying both the prime minister and Punjab chief minister should resign before the inquiry to ensure its impartiality.

He said Imran Khan assumed power trumpeting slogans of accountability, uniform justice and giving the country system of Madina State, but actually promoted corruption, political extremism, fascism, mismanagement, secularism and vulgarity. The solution to the problems is the supremacy of Quran and Sunnah, and enforcing the economic and ruling system of Islam. Jamaat-e-Islami will implement the Islamic system in accordance with the people’s aspirations through Islamic ideology after coming to power, he added.

Liaquat Baloch said PTI, PPP and PMLN do not want to give empowered local government system and transparent elections to the people. The ruling elite have the mission to usurp people’s rights. He said after failing in first phase of LB polls in KP, the PTI has fled from the polls’ second phase. The government is violating its powers, usurping public funds, disregarding merit, and plundering money at every opportunity. Baloch warned that local bodies’ elections in Punjab are being postponed with a deliberate plan. Political, democratic, parliamentary parties should abandon unconstitutional, undemocratic, irresponsible behaviour otherwise their attitude will wrap up the entire political system in the country.