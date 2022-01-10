Girl drowns in Indus River

MANSEHRA: A young girl drowned in the Indus River in Kamila area of Upper Kohistan. “The operation to fish out the body is underway but gushing water is hampering the operation,” Abdul Rahman, Rescue 1122 spokesperson, told reporters on Sunday.

He said the girl had gone to fetch water but slipped into river. He said the locals attempted to find out her body but failed to do so. “Our divers are active at the possible places in the river to retrieve her body,” Rahman said. In another incident, four people, including a woman, sustained injuries when a man opened fire in a jirga at Badadi area.

The jirga was underway to settle a dispute between a man and his estranged wife when the firing took place. The injured were taken to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where the condition of one person was stated to be critical.