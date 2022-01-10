Two Murree tragedy victims buried

LAHORE: Bodies of two friends died in Murree were handed over to their families here on Sunday. Bodies of Maroof, 35, of Ayub Road Phattaki and Zafar Iqbal, 45, of Nadim Park Akbar Shaheed Road were shifted to their homes by Edhi Foundation. Namaz-e-Janaza of Maroof and Zafar was offered at Akbar Shaheed graveyard Kot Lakhpat. Later, the bodies were laid to rest in a local graveyard.
21 arrested: Shad Bagh police arrested 21 persons for betting on snooker game. The arrested accused included Naeem, Imran, Umair, Salman, Atif, Shahid, Amir Hamza, Ali Hassan and others. Cash, mobile phones, billiard balls and sticks were recovered from the possession of the accused.
Child found: Green Town police handed over a missing child to his mother. Abdul Hadi, 5, went missing from his house in Bagrian Chowk, Green Town. A special team of Green Town police traced the boy and handed over him to his mother.
Islamabad:Crime Investigation Agency of Islamabad Police has arrested two female members of house burglars gang...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to five of its scholars. Muhammad Bilal Bhatti has been awarded PhD...
Islamabad: The Saturday evening was damp and bitterly cold. It felt all the more freezing after one had watched...
LAHORE: Women in Struggle for Empowerment has proposed amendments by increasing the number in women’s seats on...
Islamabad: Recent intermittent rainfall in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad has increased the demand for...
LAHORE:Weekly performance report of Dolphin and PRU was released here on Sunday. Both the wings gave immediate...
Comments