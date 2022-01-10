Two Murree tragedy victims buried

LAHORE: Bodies of two friends died in Murree were handed over to their families here on Sunday. Bodies of Maroof, 35, of Ayub Road Phattaki and Zafar Iqbal, 45, of Nadim Park Akbar Shaheed Road were shifted to their homes by Edhi Foundation. Namaz-e-Janaza of Maroof and Zafar was offered at Akbar Shaheed graveyard Kot Lakhpat. Later, the bodies were laid to rest in a local graveyard.

21 arrested: Shad Bagh police arrested 21 persons for betting on snooker game. The arrested accused included Naeem, Imran, Umair, Salman, Atif, Shahid, Amir Hamza, Ali Hassan and others. Cash, mobile phones, billiard balls and sticks were recovered from the possession of the accused.

Child found: Green Town police handed over a missing child to his mother. Abdul Hadi, 5, went missing from his house in Bagrian Chowk, Green Town. A special team of Green Town police traced the boy and handed over him to his mother.