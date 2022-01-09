Man kills two nephews in Thatta

SUKKUR: An uncle killed his two nephews in Ghorabari taluka of Thatta district on Saturday. Reports said accused Mamoon Lalani Mallah shot dead his two nephews, Gul Hassan and Akbar, in the Udasi area of coastal Taluka Ghorabari in Thatta over a domestic issue.

SSP Thatta Dr Muhammad Imran Khan directed the police to ensure the arrest of the accused at large. Police shifted the bodies to Garho Rural Health Centre of Thatta.