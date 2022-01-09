 
Sunday January 09, 2022
Man kills two nephews in Thatta

By Our Correspondent
January 09, 2022
SUKKUR: An uncle killed his two nephews in Ghorabari taluka of Thatta district on Saturday. Reports said accused Mamoon Lalani Mallah shot dead his two nephews, Gul Hassan and Akbar, in the Udasi area of coastal Taluka Ghorabari in Thatta over a domestic issue.

SSP Thatta Dr Muhammad Imran Khan directed the police to ensure the arrest of the accused at large. Police shifted the bodies to Garho Rural Health Centre of Thatta.

