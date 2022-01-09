10 killed in rain-related incidents in Kasur, Rahimabad

KASUR: Four people were killed and 10 others critically injured in different incidents of roof collapse due to continuous rains in Kasur lately while six children died due to landsliding in Rahimabad.

In addition, eight buffaloes were buried alive under the rubble. According to details, 75-year-old Barkat and his 45-year-old son Yaqub were killed when the roof of their house collapsed due to continuous rains near Pemar Kotradhakshan in Hildar.

Sania, 16, was killed and her other siblings Muhammad Ahmed, Sana, Ali Ahmed and Ali Raza were seriously injured when the roof of a mud house collapsed near Viram Hathar Khadian. Rasheed, 25, was crushed to death when the roof of his shop collapsed near Kandywand Road, Kasur. Six members of a family, Bashiran Bibi, Abdullah and others were seriously injured when the roof of their house collapsed near Sports Stadium Phool Nagar. In addition, eight buffaloes were killed when the roof of cattle yard collapsed near the village of Lakhnike.

Rahim Yar Khan correspondent adds: Six children died and two critically injured due to landsliding after rain. Children of the same family including five minor girls were killed due to heavy rains in Rahimabad, two were seriously injured. The injured were shifted to a hospital, their condition is critical. According to details, in Basti Pir Buksh Bhakrani, Mouza Rahimabad, landsliding hit the young children of the same family who were playing. Taslim, 5, and Iqbal, 5, were killed, while 12-year-old Urwa and 6-year-old Hafsa were injured.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has condoled the deaths of six children with the bereaved. Heavy contingents of police and Rescue team also reached the spot under the supervision of Sadiqabad assistant commissioner.

Pakpattan correspondent adds: Due to heavy rainfall, an old roof of a house collapsed in Mohalla Sharifabad near railway crossing Saturday, which resulted in injuries to Naeem and his wife, four minor children. Rescue teams pulled them out of the debris and shifted them to DHQ hospital.