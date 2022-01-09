CJP asks Tharis to file petitions for resolution of problems

SUKKUR: The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, has said that provision of water, health and other basic amenities to the people of Thar is their constitutional and fundamental right and invited the people of the region to file petitions for the resolution of their core problems.

The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, was addressing a ceremony organised by the Thar Bar Council in Mithi on Saturday. He asked the people of the desert district to file petitions in the apex court and other available forums for the resolution of their core problems and issues. The CJP said that he was glad to have visited Tharparkar and got the opportunity to meet the hospitable Thari people.

Justice Ahmed said given an opportunity, the people of Tharparkar could earn enough by selling their traditional homemade items in international markets. He said he had extensively traveled across the country, but always found the people of Sindh to be humble and courteous with high values endowed with rich culture. He said the people of Thar have the right to all the fundamental rights, adding nobody could deprive them of their basic rights. “There is a need to connect Thar by laying a railway line from Mirpurkhas, so the people of the desert district could easily travel to other parts of the country and sell their traditional goods and crops,” he said.

The CJP appreciated DC Tharparkar Mohammad Nawaz Sohoo and other officials and hoped they remain committed to serving the locals in a better way. Advocate Wasand Thari, the president of Thar Bar Council, thanked CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed for visiting Thar and drew his attention to the issues of Thar.

Advocate Thari said well-built roads lead to coalmines with largest lignite coal reserves in the world, but the villages are not registered under Goth Abad Scheme. Likewise Pokh (cattle form) and playgrounds are not registered. Two big CPEC and other projects are operational in Tharparkar. The hospitals need urgent upgrade, he said.