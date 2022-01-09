Khuzdar students visit Lahore Arts Council

Ag APP
LAHORE: A 40-member students delegation from Khuzdar Balochistan visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) here on Saturday.
LAC Executive Director Zulfiqar Ali welcomed the delegation members on their arrival.
They visited various departments of Alhamra and were briefed on the performance and services of the organization.
The LAC Executive Director said that the Punjab government was paying exceptional attention to promote inter-provincial cultural relations, adding that the visit would strengthen the spirit of unity, harmony and goodwill at the national level.
Khuzdar’s cultural values were stunning and Alhamra was equally highlighting the cultural traditions of the whole country, he maintained.
The delegation members thanked the authorities specially Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for allowing such visits in regard to enhance provincial harmony and coordination.|
