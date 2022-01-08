Dolphins rescued from Dadu Canal

SUKKUR: A Sindh Wildlife team on Friday rescued two male and female species of Blind Dolphin from the Dadu Canal.

The Sindh Wildlife team was led by Deputy Conservator Officer Sukkur Muhammad Adnan Hamid on Friday which rescued two male and female Blind Dolphins from a Dadu canal and released them into the Indus. The Wildlife Department has also set up a Dolphin Rescue Control Room (DRCR) at the Sukkur Barrage to coordinate rescue of an estimated 25 Dolphins stranded in the regional canals since almost a fortnight. The department canceled the leave of all its employees in order to smoothly carry out the rescue effort. The Wildlife conservator expressed the hope that all the stranded dolphins will be rescued. Deputy Conservator Adnan Hamid Khan said that due to annual cleaning of Sukkur Barrage canals by the Irrigation Department of Sindh, canal closure schedule has been announced. This would lead to a significant reduction in water level in the Indus River seriously affecting water flow for the dolphins.