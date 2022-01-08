‘Jo Bichar Gay’ new episode on Geo TV on Sunday

KARACHI: The drama serial "Jo Bichar Gaye" filmed in the historical background of 1971 crisis is being aired on Pakistan's number one entertainment channel Geo TV.

The new episode will air on Sunday at 8 pm. The story of the play is based on Col. Z. I. Farrukh's novel "Bichar Gaye". It revolves around the history of Pakistan, India and Bangladesh. The writer of the serial is famous playwright Ali Moin while it has been deftly directed by Haisam Hussain.

Jo Bichar Gaye features Maya Ali (Sonia) and Wahaj Ali (Roomi) alongside Talha Chahour and Nadia Jamil as the main characters in this historic fiction where research and creativity have been superbly balanced. Based on genuine events, the historical drama appears to be set during the 1971 war, with clashes leading to Dhaka’s collapse. Maya Ali plays the role of a Pakistani student studying at Dhaka University. She speaks for Pakistan. Whereas, Wahaj plays the role of a Bengali student activist.The cinematography and the overall 1971 mood are the best aspects.

Others in the cast include Aurangzeb Mirza, Nadia Jamil, Adnan Jaffer, Sajid Shah, Rana Majeed, Umar Dar, Ahmed Abbas, Usman Zia, Shirin Zahid, Umar Cheema, Fahad Hashmi, Zaheer Taj and Fazal Hussain have proved their versatility.