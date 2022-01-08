Marriage can’t be annulled if Iddat period not followed: LHC

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Justice Ali Zia Bajwa has ruled that if a marriage is solemnised without spending the Iddat period, it can be called irregular but can’t be annulled.
Dismissing an application by Ameer Bukhsh who adopted the stance that his former wife Amna took Khula from the court and wedded Ismael the next day, the court said even if the applicant’s stance is considered correct, the marriage can’t be annulled. The court said if the Iddat period is not followed by a couple, their marriage does not fall into the category of adultery.
