Prime Minister likely to watch Winter Olympics

Prime Minister Imran Khan shakes hand with Chinese President Xi Jinping. -APP file

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan could well be one of the leading dignitaries watching the Winter Olympics, which start in Beijing on February 4.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources, the government of China and China Sports Authority were keenly looking forward to Pakistan Prime Minister’s presence, in the opening or the closing ceremony, or during the event.

When ‘The News’ asked a Pakistan Sports Board (PCB) official whether the Board had received any such invitation, he confirmed receiving one. “Yes, we are in contact with the Chinese authorities and have received a communication. We have forwarded that to the foreign ministry through the official channel,” he said.

Pakistan Prime Minister’s presence would be of great significance as some major western countries have decided on the diplomatic boycott of the mega event. Though athletes from around the world will travel to compete in the four-yearly event, no dignitaries from these western countries are expected to watch the Games.

Khalid Mansoor, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a couple of days back revealed Prime Minister’s plan to visit China early next month. It is likely that during his visit, the PM would also witness Winter Olympics.

It is not clear yet whether the Minister for Inter-provincial Coordination (IPC) Dr Fahmida Mirza, who is in the USA for the last two weeks and is expected to return within the next couple of days, will go to China. “Once she returns we will be in a position to say anything on that,” the official said.