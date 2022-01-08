Alleged robbers arrested in Mardan

MARDAN: District police here on Friday busted a gang in a robbery case and also recovered cash and valuables from them.

An official release said that taking notice of a robbery incident in Sheikh Maltoon town, District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan formed a team comprising SP Operation Muhammad Qais, DSP Adnan Azam and other cops.

It said the team traced the case and arrested Zakir and Sajid, both residents of Misri Abad area. Both the arrestees confessed to their involvement in the robbery and surrendered the stolen items.

The cops recovered 12 tolas gold ornaments, two laptops, two phones, four pistols, 80 prize bonds worth Rs120,000 and Rs50000 cash from the possession of the arrestees.