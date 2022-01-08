PTI forms advisory committee for restructuring itself in Sindh

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s central leadership has included Sindh’s three former chief ministers in its recently formed 20-member provincial advisory committee.

After suffering an embarrassing defeat in the recently held first phase of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PTI supremo and Prime Minister Imran Khan has dissolved all organisations of his party across the country.

PTI central secretary general and federal minister Asad Umar announced on Thursday a 20-member provincial committee for Sindh through issuing a notification. The committee is headed by federal minister Ali Zaidi, who has also been made the party’s Sindh president. The members of the committee will help Zaidi in contesting the upcoming local government polls and restructuring the party in the province.

Former chief ministers Liaquat Jatoi, Arbab Ghulam Rahim and Ghous Ali Shah, and federal minister Muhammad Mian Soomro and Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Lal Malhi have been included in the provincial advisory committee.

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh, former Karachi president and MPA Khurram Sher Zaman, former opposition leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi, parliamentary leader Bilal Ghaffar and former secretary-general Saeed Afridi are also part of the committee, as are PTI provincial leaders Amir Baskh Bhutto, Senator Saifullah Abro, Allah Bakhsh Unnar, Ali Palh advocate, Mubeen Jatoi, Ashraf Qureshi and Tahir Shah. MPAs Arsalan Taj, Dr Sanjay Gangawani, and Sidra Imran have also been included in the committee.

Felicitating the members of the newly formed advisory committee, Zaidi hoped that the members would help the party in resourcing the party in the province. “The PTI will emerge as the largest and most organised party in Sindh and formed the government in the province in the 2013 general polls,” he hoped and said the PTI had been playing an active role in Sindh to fight the Zardari mafia. “The eradication of the Zardari mafia from Sindh is the first priority of the PTI.”