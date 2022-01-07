WSF team to visit Pakistan to discuss commercial opportunities

KARACHI: A team of World Squash Federation is to visit Pakistan this year to discuss commercial opportunities with the Pakistan Squash Federation and national corporations.
WSF in its Annual Report 2020-21 mentioned that its Commercial Commission received some interest from Pakistan to support the development of the WSF.
But the impact of COVID-19 slowed down all discussions with PSF. Now, the WSF is all set to resume talks with PSF this year.
“Due to travel restrictions, the WSF executives have not been able to travel to Pakistan but we expect to resume the talks in 2022 and further discuss commercial opportunities with the Pakistan Squash Federation and National Corporations,” said Sean Warden, WSF Administration Coordinator, in communication with this scribe. A
LAUSANNE: Olympic chiefs urged all participants at next month’s Winter Games in Beijing to be “extra vigilant”...
LONDON: Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has tested positive for Covid-19 in a major outbreak at the Premier League...
JOHANNESBURG: South Africa captain Dean Elgar hit a superb 96 not out to guide South Africa to an emphatic seven...
KARACHI: Leading national players will be seen in action in the Engro 4th Sindh Golf Association Ladies Amateur Golf...
KARACHI: Pakistan's solid Test opener Abid Ali will leave for his hometown Lahore from here on Friday after...
ADELAIDE: Iga Swiatek showcased her Australian Open credentials with a 6-1, 6-2 demolition of US Open finalist Leylah...
Comments