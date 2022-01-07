WSF team to visit Pakistan to discuss commercial opportunities

KARACHI: A team of World Squash Federation is to visit Pakistan this year to discuss commercial opportunities with the Pakistan Squash Federation and national corporations.

WSF in its Annual Report 2020-21 mentioned that its Commercial Commission received some interest from Pakistan to support the development of the WSF.

But the impact of COVID-19 slowed down all discussions with PSF. Now, the WSF is all set to resume talks with PSF this year.

“Due to travel restrictions, the WSF executives have not been able to travel to Pakistan but we expect to resume the talks in 2022 and further discuss commercial opportunities with the Pakistan Squash Federation and National Corporations,” said Sean Warden, WSF Administration Coordinator, in communication with this scribe. A