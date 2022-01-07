Abusing my daughter is my right, says convict

Child abuse is more common than many of us think it is. People are often under the misapprehension that child abuse cases are something that happen in other families, but not to children around them.

“Almost 80 per cent of the total sexual violence cases against children are from close relatives, including the biological father,” said advocate Asiya Munir.

One such case has been won by the War Against Rape (WAR) and the Legal Aid Foundation (LAF). The courage of an 11-year-old girl to speak about the abuse proved “justice is always possible”.

Her father, Shahid Hussain, was sentenced to 14 and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment separately for sexually assaulting her. “Abusing my daughter is my right because I am her father,” the convict gloated on shamelessly for minutes outside the court, where his daughter and wife were standing with victorious smiles on their faces.

The girl told her lawyer that she was first abused by her father in 2019, when her mother was out working as a domestic help. “She didn’t tell me anything about the abuse for almost a year, until her health began to deteriorate. My daughter was paralysed with fear when I asked if something was wrong with her,” the girl’s mother told the lawyer.

“There’s extra damage when a father sexually abuses a child. It’s an utter failure of morals,” Asiya, who is also a member of WAR and the LAF, said with an indignant tone of voice. “Sexual violence cases come from all socioeconomic backgrounds. It can happen with children of all races,” she warned.

Legal victories

WAR and the LAF have hailed what they called a “legal victory” in three more sexual violence cases as the abusers have been convicted, according to a statement released by WAR. Malir Additional District & Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Javed Hyder Phulpoto sentenced Hussain to 14 and 10 years of rigorous imprisonment separately for offences punishable under sections 376 and 377 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and imposed a fine of Rs100,000. FIR No. 832/2019 had been lodged at the Model Colony police station.

Central ADSJ Zabiha Khatak sentenced Akmal to a five-year imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs10,000 after he pleaded guilty to attempted rape. FIR No. 45/2021 had been lodged at the Hyderi Market police station under sections 376 and 511 of the PPC.

Malir ADSJ Shazia Asif sentenced Shabbir to a 25-year rigorous imprisonment with a fine of Rs100,000 for sexual assaulting an 11-year-old girl. FIR No. 54/2019 had been lodged at the Ibrahim Hyderi police station under Section 376 of the PPC. In case of default on the payment of the fine, he would undergo an additional three-month imprisonment.

Moreover, ADSJ Irshad Hussain sentenced Abdul Wadood to a three-year imprisonment for offences punishable under sections 376 and 511 of the PPC and imposed a fine of Rs100,000. FIR No. 228/18 had been registered at the Pirabad police station.