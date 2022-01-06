Three men arrested for firing at police picket in Lahore

LAHORE: Police Response Unit (PRU) arrested three men on the allegation of firing at a police picket near Sessions Court in Islampura on Wednesday. The accused car riders, including Nadim Shah, opened fire on the policemen at the police picket. On being informed, the PRU officials arrested them after a brief chase. DIG Operations gave appreciation certificates and cash prizes to the PRU officials Taimour, Manzoor and Ramzan.