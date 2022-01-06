 
Thursday January 06, 2022
National

Man shot wounded by unidentified person in Lahore

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded by an unidentified man in the limits of Harbanspura on Wednesday. Police registered a case of attempted murder against an unidentified accused on the complaint of the injured Azhar. Police and forensic teams had also collected necessary evidence from the scene.

