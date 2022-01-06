 
Thursday January 06, 2022
Two killed in Lahore bus-truck collision

January 06, 2022

LAHORE: Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Bund Road near Thokar Motorway bridge on Wednesday.

On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the two bodies to the morgue and four injured, including a 20-year-old girl to hospital. The deceased persons were identified as Faisal, 40, and Wajahat, 26.

