Two killed in Lahore bus-truck collision

LAHORE: Two persons were killed and four others injured in a collision between a bus and a truck on Bund Road near Thokar Motorway bridge on Wednesday.
On being informed, the rescuers rushed to the spot and shifted the two bodies to the morgue and four injured, including a 20-year-old girl to hospital. The deceased persons were identified as Faisal, 40, and Wajahat, 26.
LAHORE: Police Response Unit arrested three men on the allegation of firing at a police picket near Sessions Court in...
LAHORE: A 30-year-old man was shot at and wounded by an unidentified man in the limits of Harbanspura on Wednesday....
LAHORE: A prisoner of Camp Jail was tortured to death by other inmates in the lockup of Cantt Kutchery on Wednesday....
KARACHI: On the occasion of 94th birth anniversary of the founder of Pakistan People’s Party and former PM Zulfiqar...
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Wednesday organised a seminar on debating the human rights...
LAHORE: Day-long moderate rain has cleaned the provincial metropolis by washing away smog and air pollutants gripping...
