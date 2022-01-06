HEC highlights BICs in knowledge economy

Islamabad : The Higher Education Commission (HEC) under its Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP) project held a one-day training session for all the managers of Business Incubation Centres (BIC).

The workshop was attended by more than 30 Managers of BICs from across Pakistan. During the training, the importance of the role of BICs in the knowledge economy was highlighted.

These centres will support the startups in entrepre­neurial training, legal support, financial education, business development service provision, and investment readiness training. In the age of knowledge economy, universities play a key role in the triple helix which brings together all key stakeholders of a knowledge ecosystem. HE­C is i­mplementing key projects to support universities in their important role as knowledge creators. Innovator Seed Fund is one such programme started by HEC under its flagship project Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP). ISF is a uniquely collaborative national progr­am­me in which HEC along with its recognized BICs aims to support aspiring entrepre­neurs who require “capacity + capital” support to build sustainable fast-growing enterprises based on innov-ative ideas.

The ISF programme is based on the idea of “Digital Knowledge Park” which aims to digitally connect all stakeholders of the knowledge and innovation ecosystem.