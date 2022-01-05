Siraj asks Bilawal to fulfill demands of JI protesters

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq expressed complete solidarity with the demonstrations and protests waged in Sindh under “Give Right to Karachi Movement”, and advised the ruling PPP to must listen to the demands of the protestors at the sit-in to prove its democratic credentials.

It is high time PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari should issue direction to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to hold dialogue with the JI Karachi leadership not only to peacefully resolve the situation but also provide basic rights and needs to the millions of citizens of the port city, he said in a statement from Mansoora on Tuesday.

He observed that JI Karachi workers led by its ameer Hafiz Naeemur Rahman have been holding the sit-in outside Sindh Assembly for almost a week with the demands to take back the recently-passed controversial Sindh Local Govt Act and pay attention to resolve the civic issues of the port city but the so-called democratic PPP govt has been callously unmoved.