Wednesday January 05, 2022
National

Two children abducted in Rahim Yar Khan

January 05, 2022

RAHIMYAR KHAN: Unidentified people Tuesday kidnapped two children here. Amir Hussain of Nooriwali told police that his seven-year-old daughter went missing in Urooj Gali locality. Ghulam Sarwar of Hafiz Town told police that his 12-year-old son Abdullah was abducted from outside his house.

