Foreign funding case report proves PM a thief: Marriyum

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb has demanded immediate resignation of Imran Khan over the foreign funding case report, released by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). She stressed that Imran had no legal or moral grounds left to continue as the prime minister after being proven a thief by the report.

The report had shown the true face of the fake 'Sadiq and Ameen' to the whole world. She said the scrutiny committee report proved that Imran hid 53 accounts. It proved that foreign individuals and companies funded Imran Khan. She asked the Election Commission to take prompt legal action against Imran Khan after the incriminating evidence proving him a certified thief.

She said Imran was so obsessed with evidence, now he must accept the evidence and resign.

Separately, Marriyum Aurangzeb called for officially declaring Imran Khan and Shahzad Akbar going missing along with truckloads of so-called proofs against Shehbaz Sharif.

She said flyers, brochures and advertisements should be run announcing Imran and Shahzad had gone missing after ranting nonstop about having tonnes of evidence against the PMLN president. She said the PTI leadership once again failed miserably to produce a single ounce of plausible proof against Shehbaz in the court on Tuesday.

“Maybe the trucks carrying huge loads of proofs got punctured, and that was why they failed to reach the court,” she added. "It is a matter of great shame for both Imran and Shahzad Akbar that while at one hand they were desperate for daily hearings against Shehbaz and yet even after 16 months, they could not even submit an investigation report.

“If they can't present an investigation report in 16 months, when and how will they present the evidence," she questioned.

She said, "Bashir Memon said it in the face of Imran that no case could be filed against Shehbaz on merit. The infamous 58 volumes could not prove a penny of corruption against Shehbaz. The 100 witnesses vanished in the thin air. Keeping Shehbaz in jail for 11 months did not help either. 16 months of FIA investigation, abuse of power, record and resources and still Imran and his cronies continue to face embarrassment," she added.