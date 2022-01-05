Healthcare facility to be established in DI Khan

Islamabad : The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCI) on Tuesday signed an agreement with Fatimid Foundation to establish a healthcare facility in Dera Ismail Khan to serve the ailing humanity in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) initiatives.

The proposed OGDCL Fatimid Centre, Dera Ismail Khan for the people of Southern Districts of KP, is another feather in the cap of OGDCL, the company said in a news release.

Construction of the centre would be completed in approximately 18 months.

Following which it would start serving more than 7,000 patients suffering from blood disorder diseases, according to the data collected from various hospitals of the southern districts of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The OGDCL-Fatimid, a first class Haematological Centre equipped with state of the art machinery, would provide all possible healthcares to the marginalised communities having patients of Thalassaemia and Haemophilia.

Now, the patients would get quality treatment for which earlier they had to travel to Peshawar.