City receives drizzle; more rain forecast

LAHORE: Light scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said that a strong westerly wave was affecting most parts of the country and may persist till coming Sunday.

Met officials predicted that widespread intermittent rain with snowfall over the hills was expected in Balochistan, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Punjab, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

They further predicted that heavy rain and snowfall was also likely in upper Punjab, Islamabad, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during the period.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Pasni 70, Gwadar 57, Ormara 27, Turbat, Jiwani 24, Quetta (City 09, Samungli 07), Kalat 04, Dalbandin, Khuzdar,

Panjgur 03, Sibbi 01, Parachinar 20, Dir (Upper 19, Lower 14), Malam Jabba 18, Kalam 13, Peshawar, Cherat, Takhtbai 11, Saidu Sharif, Pattan 10, Drosh, Balakot 08, Mirkhani 06, Chitral 05, Kakul 03, Bannu 02, Gupis 12, Bagrote 03, Skardu 02, Gilgit 01, Garhi Dupatta 05, Rawalakot, Muzaffarabad 04, Murree, Chakwal 04, Attock 03, Islamabad (Zero point 03, Airport, Golra, Saidpur 02, Bokra 01), Rawalpindi (Chaklala, Shamsabad) 02, Jhelum, Gujrat 02, Lahore, Sialkot, M.B.Din, Okara, Sahiwal, Narowal 01 and Jacobabad 02 while snowfall was also witnessed at Malam Jabba, Gupis, Kalam and Hunza.

Tuesday’s minimum temperature was recorded at Leh and Gupis where mercury dropped to -07°C while in Lahore it was 7.7°C and maximum was 20°C.