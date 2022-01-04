NAB Multan recovered Rs4.834 bn in four years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Multan has made a recovery of Rs 4.834b (Rs 4834.62m) direct and indirect including convictions u/s 10 & 25(B) of NAO, 1999 and made 29 convictions of the accused under section 10 of NAO-1999 and 15 accused persons have been convicted under section 25(b) of NAO-1999 in last four years from October 10, 2017, to December 31, 2021.

Chairman NAB Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal chaired a meeting to review the performance of NAB Multan, especially conviction made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 from Oct 10, 2017, to Dec 31, 2021, at NAB Headquarters and was attended by Deputy Chairman NAB Zahir Shah, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA) Syed Asghar Haider whereas DG NAB Multan Nauman Aslam attended the meeting via video link.

Javed Iqbal said that the excellent performance of NAB Multan has contributed well to the overall performance of NAB, adding that logical conclusion of mega corruption and white-collar crime cases are the topmost priority of NAB and its faith is corruption-free Pakistan.

During the meeting Nauman Aslam, DG NAB Multan informed the meeting that under the dynamic leadership of Chairman NAB, during the period from October 10, 2017, to Dec 31, 2021, 29 accused have been convicted under section 10 of NAO-1999. He also informed that in the case of disbursement of loans amongst the public by the government of Punjab through the National Rural Support Program (NRSP), the Bureau has ensured the recovery of Rs. 502.6m from NRSP for the Government of Punjab.

In light of the National Anti-Corruption Strategy and other operations, the DG NAB Multan informed the meeting that the NAB Multan undertook a study of government departments come under their jurisdiction and suggested preventive measures to avoid instances of corruption and corrupt practices over issues including the illegal occupation of state lands, unfair distribution of irrigation water through outlets, illegal educational institutes, purchase of sugarcane and delayed payments to farmers, illegal housing societies and land subdivisions, and illegal cutting of forest trees etc.

It was also informed that under the awareness regime, multifarious activities and media campaigns were carried out in the education sector and character building societies were formed during the last four-year period.