Bilawal pays tribute to Salman Taseer

LAHORE: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid a rich tribute to the party leader and former Punjab governor Salman Taseer on his 11th death anniversary.

According to a statement issued from the party’s media cell in Bilawal House, PPP chairman in his message said Salman Taseer had sacrificed his life for the promotion of tolerance and rights of minorities in the country. He further said the political struggle of Salman Taseer is incomparable to any other and he is a true hero of the nation.

He also said Salman Taseer believed in the unity of the Pakistanis. He said the day of Salman Taseer’s death reminds us that we have to save Pakistan from the fire of extremism and terrorism. “We have to stop the misuse of laws,” he added.

He reiterated his commitment to make Pakistani society based on equality in the light of ideas of Quaid-i-Azam. This was the cause for which Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Benazir Bhutto, Salman Taseer and ‘Jiyalas’ embraced martyrdom, he further added.