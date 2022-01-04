Two more suspects traced in MPA Bilal Yasin’s attack case

LAHORE: Following the arrest of a prime suspect, the investigators have identified two more accomplices who had allegedly provided weapon to the shooters involved in the attack on PMLN MPA Bilal Yasin.

However, the motive behind the assassination attempt is still a mystery. The arrested suspect has been identified as Afzal. The suspect during the interrogation pointed out the name of Sajid alias Garma. Afzal told police that he had received call from Sajid to deliver an imported handgun to a person whom he didn’t know. So, he delivered the gun and got busy in his routine work. Afzal had been delivering the weapons in this manner since long.

As police checked Sajid’s profile, it was revealed that he dealt in coin’s business at duty-free shop while he was doing business of illegal weapons under the garb of coins sale. Police dealt with him unprofessionally by making a call at his cell phone to join the investigations following which he disappeared after switching off his phone. Police have also been looking into Call Data Records (CDRs) of both suspects. In addition to it, geo-fencing of the crime scene was also being done.

During interrogation, another suspect named Mohsin has also surfaced. Mohsin has been found with a criminal record with cases of murder and attempted murder. Reportedly, he is a rich person and also dealt in hosiery business near Lahore Railway Station. His whereabouts were also unknown to police and his mobile-phone was also going off.

As the police started investigations, the investigators found a clue. The assailants had dropped their weapon, mistakenly or accidently, while they were fleeing on the bike after shooting at Yasin. Reportedly, it is a 9mm Turkish-made handgun.

When police backtracked, it came forth that the weapon was purchased from an Arms Shop near Neela Gumband. Police also included three weapon dealers in the investigations. While looking for the suspect who sold it, the accused Afzal was nabbed.

Meanwhile, the pictures of the shooters have also been collected from CCTV cameras placed nearby the incident site. These have been forwarded to Nadra for identification. Moreover, six police teams are busy in investigations on different angles including Yasin’s possible role in a business dispute (reconciliatory role) or the involvement of some criminal elements for personal grudge.