 
close
Tuesday January 04, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Blankets distributed among suspects behind bars in police stations of Lahore

January 04, 2022

LAHORE: SP Sadar Hassan Javed Bhatti has distributed blankets among the suspects behind bars in different police stations of the division. Bhatti visited the police stations of Township circle and distributed blankets.

Comments