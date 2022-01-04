Blankets distributed among suspects behind bars in police stations of Lahore

ISLAMABAD: Two bike riding masked gunmen opened fire on the Prado jeep of Reham Khan, the former anchorperson and...
The ANF has prohibited all visitors from travelling with Naswar to Arab countries
KARACHI: Jamiat-e-Ulema Islam-Fazl’s central secretary general Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri has warned that...
ISLAMABAD: The legal fraternity on Monday announced to boycott on January 6 all court proceedings from the Supreme...
LAHORE: A new survey shows 49 per cent Pakistanis found cricket team captain Babar Azam’s performance above par,...
ISLAMABAD: The federal government on Monday said it would fight the case of Nazim Jokhio if the family agreed to a...
Comments