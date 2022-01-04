Six managers selected for key positions in MTI of Nowshera

PESHAWAR: First time after the establishment of Nowshera Medical College and its teaching hospital and then declaring as medical teaching institution (MTI), the Board of Governors (BoG) selected managers for various key positions on merit.

The previous BoG, headed by only a single member, Gulrez Hakim Khan as its chairman, a contractor by profession, is still under criticism and facing inquiries for making illegal appointments.

The remaining board members had refused to work with Gulrez Khan due to various reasons and he single-handedly run the board.The two institutions suffered from mismanagement, nepotism and lack of merit in appointments for key positions. The government succeeded in replacing the previous board after a three-year legal battle.

The institution has always been in the media for worse, mainly due to weak administrative control and external political influence.It has been handed over to a new BoG with its chairman, Prof Dr Nurul Iman.

Apart from internal administrative changes and the introduction of IBP in a span of just three months, the current board has implemented the MTI Act in letter and spirit. It is the first time that six top managers have been recruited on merit with no one recommended by local or provincial politicians.

Syed Ahsan Ali Shah was appointed manager, human resource development. Up to 45 candidates had applied for the position and 19 were found eligible.The manager selected for quality assurance was Junaid Ahmad Khan.

Twenty-two applicants had aspired for the position and nine of them were found appropriate.Mohammad Ishaq Khan was selected as manager of supply chain.Twenty-one candidates had applied for the position and seven were shortlisted. Abdul Nasir was appointed manager, facilities.

Around 45 candidates had applied for the position while only 10 were found eligible.For the position of manager internal audit, 33 applicants were there. The selection committee shortlisted 10 and the interview panel chose Imtiaz Ahmad. Another position was of biomedical engineer for which 28 people had applied and only five were shortlisted. The panel selected Nasir Khan as a biomedical engineer.