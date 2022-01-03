Two youth found dead in Chitral

CHITRAL: Two young men were found dead in the guardroom of a telephone company at tourist resort Barmoghlasht near the Chitral city here on Sunday.
The police said that the ages of the two men ranged from 24 to 26 years and they were identified as Abdul Wadood, son of Taj Mohammad, and Salman, son of Liaqat, both hailing from Chitral. The local police along with the officials of the Rescue 1122 arrived at the spot and took the bodies to the district headquarters hospital in Chitral.
