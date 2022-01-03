NAB Rawalpindi claims recovering Rs314 billion in four years

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi on Sunday claimed to have made direct and indirect recoveries of Rs314.69 billion in the last four years.

According to the four-year performance data of NAB Rawalpindi, the bureau recovered Rs314 billion, including a recovery of Rs33.58 billion from the fake bank accounts scam directly and indirectly, while the indirect recoveries recorded an annual increase of 85 percent.

The data showed that in different 49 cases, the NAB Rawalpindi disbursed the amount of over Rs22.59 billion among the affectees. During the tenure of incumbent DG NAB Rawalpindi, the bureau arrested a total of 160 accused, of which 14 were arrested in 2021, while from its inception in 2000 to 2018, the anti-graft body arrested a total of 649 accused.

The data unveiled that during the last four years, the NAB Rawalpindi filed 134 references in the accountability courts in connections with the scams worth Rs176.2 billion, while the courts imposed fines of Rs25.72 billion on the accused and sentenced 127 of them.

The conviction rate over the references filed by the NAB Rawalpindi stood at 68 percent in 2021. The bureau received 27,369 complaints, verified 368 of those, finalised 158 inquires and 97 investigations, while the cases of worth over Rs33.78 billion are still pending in the accountability courts.

The fake bank accounts cases against former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, the LNG cases against former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, former finance minister Miftah Ismail and former managing director PSO and cases against Liaquat Qaimkhani, Abdul Majeed Ghani, Ejaz Haroon, Dr Dinsha and Bilal Sheikh are also pending in the accountability courts.

Besides, the references filed against Ahsan Iqbal and Farkhand Iqbal are also pending in the court. The accused in the Mudaraba scandal were sentenced to 14 years and fined Rs 10 billion.

According to the NAB Rawalpindi, the bureau also conducted operations in the country and abroad in collaboration with the British National Crime Agency, FBI and Prosecution Office Korea. The bureau said the statements of witnesses against the accused in the Toshakhana case are being recorded in the court.