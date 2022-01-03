Unsanitary

Poor sanitation has become a major problem in Pakistan. The relevant authorities seem to be entirely indifferent to this matter. In Khanewal district this problem has been increasing at an alarming rate. When it rains, the city’s roads look like canals since there is no proper drainage system for the excess water. The water that pools on roads becomes a breeding ground for many bacteria and viruses that cause diseases like malaria, typhoid, and cholera etc. People are even unable to walk on roads at such times.

The municipal committee members remain absent for many days, as disease and reports of injuries increase daily. Residents have lodged many complaints, but to no avail. The municipal committee of Khanewal should pay attention to these matters and solve the problem on an immediate basis.

Shoaib Majeed

Khanewal