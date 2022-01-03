PSP to hold march towards CM House against local government law on Jan 20

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced that his party will hold a march against the Local Government (Amendment) Act on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from the Tibet Centre to the Chief Minister's House.

“There will be no more speeches. Now either we will remain or the corrupt tyrants and bigoted rulers of Sindh,” said Kamal, addressing a general workers' meeting at the Noor Ground,PECHS.

He said that the chief minister was not hearing their voices from afar so the PSP would go straight to the gate of the CM House and return only after getting rights of the people of Sindh.

He alleged that Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto wanted to break up the country like his elders. “In the city, those who used to create rifts and clashes among brothers have been eliminated, so today Mustafa Kamal is not alone but millions of Mustafa Kamals are there.”

The PSP chief said that the party’s march on January 30 would be a prelude to the revolution all over Pakistan. “The people of Karachi will now have to fight not only for themselves but also for the children, mothers, daughters, sisters and youth of Sindh.”

The war against the oppressive and bigoted rulers of Sindh would start from Karachi, the capital of Sindh, he announced. On January 30, the whole Karachi must gather at the Tibet Centre not only for themselves but for all, he said. “Now it is up to us to decide if our children will die in the slavery of Bilawal Zardari or live a life of honour. We accept the death of honour, not the life of slavery.”

Kamal maintained that the new local government law was not a problem of any one sect, nationality or community but the issue of all human beings. He said the PSP supporters were patriotic and law-abiding people, and they would not do anything that would give the PPP any chance to waste their struggle.