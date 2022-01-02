IHC CJ Justice Minallah declared as Man of the Year 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Centre for Governance Research (CGR) Pakistan has declared Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Athar Minallah as the Man of the Year 2021 for his principled and bold stance on the issue of the missing persons.

Justice Minallah has held the Government of Pakistan comprising the chief executive and his cabinet responsible for this festering wound in Pakistan’s body politic, the CGR said in a statement on Saturday.

As an independent voice on behalf of civil society, the CGR demanded immediate promulgation of legislation dealing with enforced disappearances.

The Parliament’s Committee on National Security should take the initiative to rein in the state institutions that consider themselves above the law, it said.

The CGR said it would like that the issue of missing persons should be addressed as the top agenda of good governance in the country.