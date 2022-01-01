10 POs arrested, arms recovered in Mardan

MARDAN: Ten proclaimed offenders, five abettors in various crimes and 100 other suspects were rounded up during search and strike operations in the district on Friday.

On the directive of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted raids in the limits of City, Garhikapura, Hoti, Shahbazgarhi, Jabbar, Kharaki and Shergarh police stations.

During the actions, 10 proclaimed offenders along with 5 abettors were nabbed and 20 pistols, 499 bullets, eight Kalashnikovs, four Kalakovs, 1235 grams charas and liquor recovered from their possession.

Also, 100 other suspects were taken into custody at nakabandis for further probe while legal action was also taken against five unregistered tenants under relevant laws.