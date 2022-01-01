Alja, Murad clinch National Badminton titles

LAHORE: Alja Tariq and Murad Ali clinched singles titles in the All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament that concluded at Charsadda on Friday.
In women’s singles final, 18-year-old Alja from Balochistan beat Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) by 6-21, 8-15 (retired hurt). Alja is the first female player from Balochistan to win the national senior title. This was her debut event. She pulled up several upsets on her way to the final. She was groomed by international coach Raziuddin Ahmed in Islamabad for one year.
