Body recovered in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.

A shepherd spotted the body floating on the surface of the well on Friday, which was later identified as that of Sanaullah s/o Ghulam Haider Langhah, who was missing for the last 15 days. He informed the area police which fished out the body and shifted it to the Rural Health Centre, Pir Jo Goth. Zia Langhah, a brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother was drug addict, but they had no enmity with anyone. Police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained after an autopsy.