Body recovered in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.
A shepherd spotted the body floating on the surface of the well on Friday, which was later identified as that of Sanaullah s/o Ghulam Haider Langhah, who was missing for the last 15 days. He informed the area police which fished out the body and shifted it to the Rural Health Centre, Pir Jo Goth. Zia Langhah, a brother of the deceased, told the police that his brother was drug addict, but they had no enmity with anyone. Police said that the cause of the death would be ascertained after an autopsy.
DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies...
DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.According to the...
SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.Ali Gul Solangi...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Islamabad: An educational technology initiative has been launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory to empower...
Comments