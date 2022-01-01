Dadu residents end hunger strike

DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies after the police assured them of arresting robbers.

The Citizen Action Forum, comprising members of more than 10 political, religious and social organizations, staged a hunger strike, demanding strong action against increasing robberies and theft in the city.

The protesters pledged to continue the hunger strike till death if the robbers were not arrested. Later, a police team led by the Dadu DSP reached the hunger strike camp, assured the citizens of recovery of their stolen belongings and arresting the culprits within 10 days. Following the assurances, by police, the citizens ended the hunger strike.