Dadu residents end hunger strike

DADU: The traders of Dadu district on Friday ended a hunger strike staged to protest against increasing robberies after the police assured them of arresting robbers.
The Citizen Action Forum, comprising members of more than 10 political, religious and social organizations, staged a hunger strike, demanding strong action against increasing robberies and theft in the city.
The protesters pledged to continue the hunger strike till death if the robbers were not arrested. Later, a police team led by the Dadu DSP reached the hunger strike camp, assured the citizens of recovery of their stolen belongings and arresting the culprits within 10 days. Following the assurances, by police, the citizens ended the hunger strike.
SUKKUR: The body of a missing boy was recovered from a well near Pir Jo Goth of district Khairpur on Friday.A shepherd...
DADU: A nine-year-old girl was sexually assaulted in village Khadi near Fareedabad city on Friday.According to the...
SUKKUR: A brother killed his sister to take revenge of his father’s murder in Jurio Ketty, Nawabshah.Ali Gul Solangi...
MULTAN: Police Friday held a flag march to keep law and order situation intact on the eve of new year night in...
LAHORE: Punjab Information Technology Board and Sweden based Nutty Ventures AB have signed an MoU at Arfa Software...
Islamabad: An educational technology initiative has been launched in the Islamabad Capital Territory to empower...
Comments