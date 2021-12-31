Two killed in Larkana

SUKKUR: As many as two residents of Larkana were killed in as many incidents on Thursday.The mutilated body of Ramesh Kumar, resident of Ratodero, Larkana, was recovered from Hub Balochistan.
Nano Mal, brother of the deceased, said that his brother had gone to Hub Balochistan for receiving money from their workers from Jatoi clan. He demanded that the killers of his brothers should be apprehended.
In another incident, unidentified assailants attacked a house of Mehar Shaikh in the limits of KT Mumtaz Bhutto police station, Naudero, Larkana. They killed Mehar and managed to flee. Police shifted the body to a hospital. SHO, Ahmed Ali Odho said that the investigation was underway to nab the killers.
Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased told police that people of Nareja clan were behind the murder as they had already killed their two relatives over an issue of cattle theft.
