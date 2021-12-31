Measles claims lives of four children in Khairpur

SUKKUR: A total of four children died of measles outbreak in district Khairpur. In the village Rasool Bakhash Jamali of Thari Mirwah town of Khairpur, four children, identified as Faisal, Seema, Kalsoom and Subhan, died of measles.
The parents of the children accused the health department’s negligence for failing to contain the epidemic. DHO Khairpur Dr. Tasleem Khamisan claimed that the children did not die of measles as they were too young (three-five months old) to contract measles.He added that at least 9-month-old children contract measles. He accused THO Thari Mirwah of misreporting to media about the measles outbreak in the district.
