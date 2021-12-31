25 injured as passenger bus overturns in Khairpur

SUKKUR: As many as 25 persons were injured, when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday.The accident occurred when an overspeeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Kot Diji, wounding 25 passengers. The bus was going to Karachi from Punjab. After receiving the information about the accident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital, where the condition of five was said to be critical and they were referred to Sukkur for proper treatment.