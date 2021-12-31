25 injured as passenger bus overturns in Khairpur

SUKKUR: As many as 25 persons were injured, when a passenger bus overturned in district Khairpur on Thursday.The accident occurred when an overspeeding bus overturned while taking a sharp turn near Kot Diji, wounding 25 passengers. The bus was going to Karachi from Punjab. After receiving the information about the accident, the police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a hospital, where the condition of five was said to be critical and they were referred to Sukkur for proper treatment.
SUKKUR: As many as two residents of Larkana were killed in as many incidents on Thursday.The mutilated body of Ramesh...
SUKKUR: A total of four children died of measles outbreak in district Khairpur. In the village Rasool Bakhash Jamali...
DADU: The Sindh High Court on Thursday upheld the death sentence of a convict involved in the murder of his wife and...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said he had decided that the federal government will bear all the...
News ReportLOS ANGELES: Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years...
OKARA: A class 10 female student was allegedly raped by the principal of a private school in a village. Reportedly,...
Comments