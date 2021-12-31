HSA, IPH to train health professionals in Quetta

QUETTA: The Health Services Academy (HSA) Islamabad and the Institute of Public Health (IPH) signed an agreement Thursday for imparting training to healthcare professionals from Balochistan in administration and management fields in Quetta.

“For the first time in the history of Balochistan, healthcare professionals would be trained in Hospital Administration and Management in their concerned province in collaboration with IPH. Classes would be held at Quetta and all the expenses would be borne by the HSA Islamabad”, Vice-Chancellor HSA Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said.

Accompanied by Director, Institute of Public Health (IPH) Quetta Dr Muhammad Naseemullah, HSA Vice-Chancellor Dr Shahzad Ali Khan said: “The healthcare professionals had to travel to Islamabad and other provinces for training and professional education. Now 30 healthcare professionals would be trained at IPH Quetta every year.”

“We are also planning to start Masters-level education in family medicine and public health at IPH Quetta. Formalities are being completed”, Dr Khan said, adding that they were also planning to conduct short courses, diplomas and certificate courses at IPH Quetta for healthcare professionals. Director IPH Quetta Dr Muhammad Naseemullah welcomed the collaboration between Health Services Academy and IPH Quetta.