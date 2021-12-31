Tayyab, Israr in CM Squash final

LAHORE: Tayyab Aslam and Israr Ahmed made it to final of the CM Punjab International Open Squash Championship here on Thursday.
In the first semi-final, Pakistan No 1 Tayyab defeated Salman Saleem 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-9). In the second semi-final, Pakistan No 3 Israr defeated Pakistan No 2 Asim Khan 3-2
KARACHI: Navy made two new national records to take lead on the second last day of the 6th CNS Open Shooting...
KARACHI: The country’s top junior players will feature in Faldo Series Pakistan which tees off here at the...
LONDON: Manchester City beat Brentford 1-0 on Wednesday night to extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to...
LAHORE: Murad Ali and Awais Zahid will meet in the final of All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament in...
YANQING, China: Bright yellow turbines line the slopes of the Beijing Winter Olympics, spraying out the artificial...
SYDNEY: England’s beleaguered Ashes tour went from bad to worse on Thursday with under-pressure coach Chris...
Comments