Tayyab, Israr in CM Squash final

LAHORE: Tayyab Aslam and Israr Ahmed made it to final of the CM Punjab International Open Squash Championship here on Thursday.

In the first semi-final, Pakistan No 1 Tayyab defeated Salman Saleem 3-0 (11-5, 11-7, 11-9). In the second semi-final, Pakistan No 3 Israr defeated Pakistan No 2 Asim Khan 3-2