Murad, Awais to meet in National Badminton final

LAHORE: Murad Ali and Awais Zahid will meet in the final of All Pakistan National Ranking Badminton Tournament in Charsdda.
In the women singles event, Mahoor Shahzad will be challenged by Alja Tariq.
Men's Singles Semifinals:
Murad Ali (KP) beat Amir Saeed (Wapda) by 21-11, 21-18
Awais Zahid (Wapda) beat Muqeet Tahir (Wapda) by 18-21, 21-16, 22-20
Women's Singles Semifinals:
Mahoor Shahzad (Wapda) beat Palwasha Bashir (SIndh) by 21-8, 21-15
Alja Tariq (Balo) beat Bushra Qayum (Wapda) by 22-20, 21-14
Boy's U-13 Semifinals
Najam Ul Saqib (KP) beat Khuzaima Shahzad (PB) by 21-13, 21-11
Muhammad Sulaman (ISB) beat Hasnain Farid (KP) by 21-15, 21-18
Boys' U-13 Final
Najam Ul Saqib (KP) beat Muhammad Sulaman by 21-13, 21-11
Women's Doubles Quarterfinals
Mahoor Shahzad & Ghazala Siddique (Wapda) beat Hadia Ashfaq & Quratulain (PB) by 21-10, 21-7
Palwasha Bashir (Sindh) & Saima Waqas (Wapda) beat Sidra Irfan (Wapda) & Wirda Gohar (SNGPL) by 21-9, 21-5
Zubaira Islam (SNGPL) & Bushra Qayum (Wapda) beat Maryam Haneef & Sana Haneef (Sindh) by 21-8, 21-8
Sehra Akram & Huma Javed (Wapda) beat Khizra Rasheed & Mehmoona Ameer (Wapda) by 21-18, 21-19
Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
Awais Zahid & A Larosh (Wapda) beat Hashir Bashir (Wapda) & Murad Ali (KP) by 21-17, 22-20
Irfan Saeed & Azeem Sarwar (Wapda) beat Anjum Bashir (PB) & Attique Ch (Wapda) by 18-21, 21-15, 21-15
Abuzar Rasheed (PB) & Amir Saeed (Wapda) beat Shoaib Riaz & Ali Khan (Wapda) by 14-21, 21-19, 21-14
Raja Hasnain (PB) & Raja Zuldarnain (Wapda) beat Zunain Javed (Wapda) & Yasir Ali (PB) by 21-15, 21-10.
