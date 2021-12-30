Siraj accuses rulers of mortgaging country to get loans

FAISALABAD: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq Wednesday accused the rulers of mortgaging the country to get loans from global institutions

Addressing the Ulema and Mashaikhs convention, the JI leader said instead of utilising the resources of the country, the rulers are getting loans at the expense of the poor.

He said if the government wanted to introduce real development in the country, it should withdraw its appeal filed in courts against interest. He said the government is protecting interest rate system in the country.