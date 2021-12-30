Bilawal to marry after becoming PM: Wassan

KARACHI: Sindh Agriculture Adviser Manzoor Hussain Wassan has predicted that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would marry in the year 2022 or 2023 after becoming the prime minister.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, Wassan said the coming year (2022) would prove to be dangerous for Pakistan from the political perspective, adding the coming year would see many public gatherings and processions and it could also witness a major change. He predicted that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would not return to Pakistan before March next year.

He said JUIF chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had already got the maximum political share in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, adding he (the JUI-F leader) wouldn’t get anything more in the KP.

Wassan said he didn’t foresee a bright future of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been ruining Pakistan and he wouldn’t get the government again. He said the main contest in the next general elections would be between PMLN and PPP.

To a question, he said the MQM-P couldn’t use pressure or violent means in the post-Altaf Hussain scenario. Also, the Grand Democratic Alliance was working without any patronage and it had no political future.